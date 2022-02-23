Mid-State hosts tour

Mid-State Technical College will host its annual farm tour with a return to the event’s in-person format. The public is invited to explore the latest technology and agricultural practices designed to enhance farming operations. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 16.
The tour will feature the cheesemaking operation at Nasonville Dairy in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Also featured will be Stueber Farms in Stratford, Wisconsin. Tour participants will see a freestall barn, feeding and manure systems, robotic milking units, and computer systems.
Mid-State, one of 16 colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System. It offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and industry credentials in a variety of fields. It has campuses in Adams, Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids.
Registration for the farm tour is required. The cost is $30 per person. Through the Mid-State Technical College Foundation scholarship program, tuition is $10 each for the first 100 people to register. Those who need extra support may be considered for a full-tuition scholarship. Contact continuinged@mstc.edu to apply. Visit mstc.edu/farmtour to register and for more information.