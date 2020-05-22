On behalf of 6,500 dairy-farm families Midwest Dairy is donating $500,000 to food banks to purchase dairy products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions will be spread across the 10 states Midwest Dairy represents – Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.
The region’s food banks have reported records of daily and weekly food distribution. With unemployment numbers still climbing and schools – where many children receive the majority of their daily meals – closed, demand is expected to grow.
Dairy checkoff funds can’t typically be used to purchase dairy products. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted an exception at the request of Midwest Dairy to help meet the need. Midwest Dairy is partnering with dairy processors to determine what products they have available. It then will provide a list of interested processors to food banks that have both a need and the capacity to increase dairy inventory and distribution.
The program also offers processors an opportunity to keep supply chains active while navigating demand shifts due to recent school, restaurant and other business closures.