The charitable-giving program of Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. – Our Caps Your Cause – annually donates thousands of dollars to local nonprofits. During the COVID-19 pandemic it’s increasing support for about 50 food banks currently registered as an Our Caps Your Cause charitable organization. Cap-code points redeemed for food banks will quadruple through the end of May. Each cap is now worth 20 cents instead of 5 cents.
Shoppers can purchase gallons or half gallons of Prairie Farms milk, peeling the sticker on the cap to reveal the code. Then they can visit the Our Caps Your Cause redemption website, choose a food bank and enter the cap code. Once the 1,000-cap goal is met the food bank will receive a check for $200.
Prairie Farms' website also offers a variety of resources such as recipes, cooking tips, coupons and videos featuring dairy-farm families. Visit youtube.com and search for "Our Caps Your Cause" to watch a video about the program. Visit prairiefarms.com for more information.