Milking Shorthorn winners named

“Maple Fudge Of 12 Oaks” recently was named senior and grand champion of the International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show at World Dairy Expo. She is owned by Colton Brandel and Ashley Brandel of Lake Mills, Wisconsin. The winning lifetime-merit cow earned the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Award and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion Junior Show Award.
“Gin-Val Logic Lauretta-EXP” placed first in the senior 3-year-old class and was later named intermediate champion and reserve grand champion. Lauretta is owned by her breeder, Johnathon Clark of Cornish, New Hampshire. She received the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Reserve Grand Champion Junior Show Award.
“Heavenly Hominy-EXP” was named reserve senior champion. The 4-year-old cow was bred and is owned by Brett Ritschard of Heavenly Show Cattle in Monroe, Wisconsin.
“Gin-Val Princeton Leanna-EXP,” the first-place junior 3-year-old cow, was named reserve intermediate champion. She was bred and is owned by Johnathon Clark of Cornish, New Hampshire.
“Maunesha Creek Easy On The Eyes-EXP” was named junior champion. She also was named first-place winter-yearling heifer. Easy On The Eyes is owned by Ashley Brandel of Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
“Lazy M Jekyll Zella-EXP” was named reserve junior champion. The fall yearling heifer was exhibited by Britton Allen and Cameron Allen of Stitzer, Wisconsin.
The Milking Shorthorn show was judged by Dean Dohle of Pleasant Hope, Missouri. He was assisted by Keith Fisher of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania. They placed 67 junior entries. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for complete class results and for more information.