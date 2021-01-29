Model measures feed’s carbon footprint

To help feed manufacturers and farmers reduce the carbon footprint of their feed, Alltech has introduced Feeds EA. The model measures the environmental impact of feed production at the feed-mill level by assessing the impact of existing compounds or blends.
The effect is determined by calculating greenhouse-gas emissions from production, cultivation, processing, energy utilization and transportation in feed manufacturing. The model has been developed to calculate emissions from a database of more than 300 ingredients.
Feed has the potential to influence as much as 80 percent of a farm’s carbon footprint, considering the direct emissions from production, the transportation of feed, and indirect emissions from the impact of the feed on animals, according to Alltech. The true impact depends on the species and the production system.
The model provides an opportunity to optimize a ration by showing how formulation changes could reduce the feed’s carbon footprint. Some ingredients have a greater carbon weight than others so substitution with specific ingredients with more sustainable options could have a major impact, according to the company.
For feed manufacturers or farmers using Feeds EA, a summary report is provided following the calculation of the feeds’ carbon footprint. That allows for a comparison of compounds or blends. The report includes the number of ingredients in the feed, their inclusion percentage, their carbon-footprint percentage and the percentage of kilograms of carbon-dioxide equivalent per metric ton. That is derived from the disaggregated feed emissions of the different categories. Visit alltech-e-co2.com for more information.