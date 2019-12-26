A model that can predict how likely a dairy cow is to conceive to first insemination has been developed by Agriculture Victoria research scientists. They’ve combined mid-infrared spectroscopy – which shines an infrared light through cow milk – with on-farm data for 3,000 dairy cows across Australia.
The expected outcome of the research is a prediction tool for farmers who choose to herd-test in early lactation, said Jennie Pryce, Agriculture Victoria research scientist and leader of the DairyBio initiative. Farmers could optimize breeding decisions using prior knowledge of how likely an individual cow is to become pregnant after insemination, said Phuong Ho, Agriculture Victoria research scientist.
Sexed or premium bull semen could be used for cows predicted to have a good likelihood of conception. Cows with predicted poor fertility could be mated using semen from beef bulls, or given multiple doses of semen from bulls of known high genetic merit for fertility.
The model combines information from milk mid-infrared spectroscopy samples with information on fertility genomic-breeding values, cow genotype, milk yield and age of cow at lactation. Also involved is days in milk when the sample was taken and at insemination.
The model, which is 77 percent accurate, is undergoing validation using data from New South Wales dairy farms before being made available to dairy farmers. The study, “Classifying the fertility of dairy cows using milk mid-infrared spectroscopy,” recently was published in the Journal of Dairy Science, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization. Visit sciencedirect.com and search for "classifying fertility of dairy cows" for more information.