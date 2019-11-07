Twelve students recently received scholarships from the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. The students are enrolled in programs that emphasize dairy.
Kathryn Lyne Gardner, a University of Arkansas student who is double majoring in agribusiness and agricultural communication with a minor in agricultural leadership, earned a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship from the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board.
The board also awarded $2,500 scholarships to 11 students.
- Sanne de Bruijn, South Dakota State University
- Ariel Graveen, University of Wisconsin-River Falls
- Cynthia Hamlett, Iowa State University
- Theodore Jacoby, South Dakota State University
- Gloria Koester, Purdue University
- Ashley Maus, South Dakota State University
- Brianna McBride, Iowa State University
- Jessica Mehre, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Jessica Schmitt, Iowa State University
- Margaret Socha, South Dakota State University
- Collin Weltzien, University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Visit dairy.org/about-dmi/scholarship-program for more information.