Twelve students recently received scholarships from the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. The students are enrolled in programs that emphasize dairy.

Kathryn Lyne Gardner, a University of Arkansas student who is double majoring in agribusiness and agricultural communication with a minor in agricultural leadership, earned a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship from the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board.

The board also awarded $2,500 scholarships to 11 students.

  • Sanne de Bruijn, South Dakota State University
  • Ariel Graveen, University of Wisconsin-River Falls
  • Cynthia Hamlett, Iowa State University
  • Theodore Jacoby, South Dakota State University
  • Gloria Koester, Purdue University
  • Ashley Maus, South Dakota State University
  • Brianna McBride, Iowa State University
  • Jessica Mehre, University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Jessica Schmitt, Iowa State University
  • Margaret Socha, South Dakota State University
  • Collin Weltzien, University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Visit dairy.org/about-dmi/scholarship-program for more information.

