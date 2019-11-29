Officers recently were elected to lead dairy organizations as well as national dairy-checkoff strategies and programs. They were elected in November at the joint annual meeting of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board, the United Dairy Industry Association and the National Milk Producers Federation.
Marilyn Hershey, a dairy farmer from Cochranville, Pennsylvania, was re-elected chair of Dairy Management Inc., which manages the national checkoff program. That program is co-funded by the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board, and the United Dairy Industry Association.
Other officers were also elected.
- vice-chairman – Steve Maddox of Riverdale, California
- secretary – David "Skip" Hardie of Groton, New York
- treasurer – Deb Vander Kooi of Worthington, Minnesota
The 37-member National Dairy Promotion and Research Board coordinates promotion and research programs to help build demand as well as expand domestic and international markets for dairy products.
The board elected new officers.
- chairman – Brad Scott of San Jacinto, California
- vice-chairwoman – Connie Seefeldt of Coleman, Wisconsin
- secretary – Arlene Vander Eyk of Tulare, California
- treasurer – Alex Peterson of Trenton, Missouri
The United Dairy Industry Association is a federation of state and regional dairy-farmer-funded promotional organizations that provide marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members. The association is overseen by a board comprised of dairy farmers elected by local and regional boards of United Dairy Industry Association member organizations.
The association elected new officers.
- chairman – Neil Hoff of Windthorst, Texas
- 1st vice-chairman – Allen Merrill of Parker, South Dakota
- 2nd vice-chairman, American Dairy Association – Tom Woods of Gage, Oklahoma
- 2nd vice-chairwoman, National Dairy Council – Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, New York
- 2nd vice-chairman, United Dairy Industry Association member relations – Rick Podtburg of Greeley, Colorado
- secretary – Michelle Schilter of Chehalis, Washington
- treasurer – John Brubaker of Buhl, Idaho
The American Dairy Association elected officers.
- chairman – Tom Woods of Gage, Oklahoma
- vice-chairman – Jerrel Heatwole of Greenwood, Delaware
- secretary – Lowell, Mueller of Hooper, Nebraska
- treasurer – Corby Werth of Alpena, Michigan
The National Dairy Council elected officers.
- chairwoman – Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, New York
- vice-chairwoman – Christine Sukalski of Leroy, Minnesota
- secretary – Harold Howrigan of Sheldon, Vermont
- treasurer – Lynn Ramsey of Emory, Texas
Visit dairy.org or ams.usda.gov -- and search for "research board" -- or nationaldairycouncil.org for more information.