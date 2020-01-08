The National Mastitis Council will offer 18 short courses at its annual meeting Jan. 28-31. The short courses have limited enrollment and registration is based on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for short course registration is Jan. 20.
Short courses to be held Jan. 28
Course 1 – The Human Side of Milk Quality: Taking Your Parlor Team to the Next Level, taught in Spanish
Instructors – Carolina Pinzón of FORTE Dairy Consulting, and Jorge Delgado of Alltech
Course 2 – Why and How to Perform a Complete National Mastitis Council Airflow Analysis
Instructors – Roger Thomson of MQ-IQ Consulting, Andy Johnson of Grande Cheese Company, and David Reid of Rocky Ridge Dairy Consulting LLC
Courses 3a and 3b – Creating Cow Champions, enrollment in both sessions is required
Instructors – Jennifer Walker of Danone, and Valerie Smith of Dean Foods
Course 4 – Bugs that Bug us – Lactococcus, Prototheca and Mycoplasma
Instructors – Anja Sipka of Cornell University and Quality Milk Production Services, and Allan Britten and Justine Britten of Udder Health Systems
Course 5 – Investigating Teat-Condition Health
Instructors – Keith Engel of GEA, Paul Virkler of Quality Milk Production Services and Cornell University, Rick Watters of Quality Milk Production Services, and Ian Ohnstad of The Dairy Group
Short courses to be held Jan. 29
Course 6 – Practical Mastitis Problem-solving Workshop
Instructor – Peter Edmondson of UdderWise
Course 7 – Perform a Complete National Mastitis Council Airflow Analysis, features The Teaching Parlor, Course 2 is a prerequisite for Course 7
Instructors – Roger Thomson of MQ-IQ Consulting, Andy Johnson of Grande Cheese Company, and David Reid of Rocky Ridge Dairy Consulting LLC
Course 8 – How to Implement LEAN Thinking to Motivate Employees Using Parlor Data
Instructors – Michael Farre and Vibeke Fladkjaer of SEGES
Course 9 – Going Beyond the Costs of Mastitis, Assessing Cost-effective Mastitis Control
Instructors – Tariq Halasa of University of Copenhagen, and Henk Hogeveen of Wageningen University
Course 10 – Using Rapid Culture Systems to Guide Selective Treatment of Clinical Mastitis and at Dry‐off
Instructors – Sandra Godden, Erin Royster and Jennifer Timmerman of the University of Minnesota Laboratory for Udder Health
Course 11 – Fear of Failure: What to Expect and How to Know When Treatment Doesn’t Work
Instructors – Pamela Ruegg of Michigan State University
Course 12 – Dynamic Measurements – I have gathered data … What does it tell me? Features the Teaching Parlor
Instructors – Roger Thomson of MQ-IQ Consulting, Paul Peetz of Lely, and Mark Walker of GEA
Course 13 – How to Improve Employee Engagement and Enhance Your Culture of Excellence
Instructors – Santiago Ledwith of Action Dairy/Talentum4, Juan Quezada of Milk Source LLC
Course 14 – Helping Clients Develop Udder Health-Management Strategies Using PCDART
Instructors – Kasim Ingawa of Dairy Records Management Systems and North Carolina State University, and Richard Wallace of Zoetis
Course 15 – Automated Milking System Evaluation, Testing and Key Performance Indicators for Automated Milking Systems
Instructors – David Reid of Rocky Ridge Consulting Dairy Consulting, Brandon Treichler of Select Milk Producers, and representatives from automated-milking-system manufacturers will provide input and support.
Courses to be offered Jan. 30
Course 16 – Cleaning the Milking System, features The Teaching Parlor
Instructors – David Reid of Rocky Ridge Dairy Consulting LLC, and Scott Hughes of Full Range Consulting,
Course 17 – Milk Bugs like It Raw: Basic Milk Bacteriology for Professionals
Instructor – Raquel Vigueria, Arizona Dairy Herd Improvement Association
Course 18 – The Veterinarian’s or Consultant’s Role in Milk Quality
Instructor – Ron Erskine of Michigan State University, and Ashley Swan of Team Management Concepts LLC
The National Mastitis Council annual meeting and short courses will be held Jan. 28-31 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at the Entrance to Universal Orlando, 5780 Major Blvd., Orlando, Florida. Registration by Jan. 20 is recommended. Registrations may be accepted at the door only if space is available. To register for a short course one must also register for the general session. Payment must accompany registration. Visit nmconline.org or call 952-758-2146 for short-course times, registration fees and more information.