A sports drink made from dairy by-products, handheld Philly cheesesteak cones, and t-shirts made from excess milk are just a few of the startup companies recently chosen to participate in the Dairy Farmers of America Accelerator class of 2020.
The accelerator is a 90-day program featuring meetings and virtual programs to provide to startups training and mentorships. Accelerator classes generally have been held at the Dairy Farmers of America headquarters in Kansas City. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants of the 2020 program will meet remotely. They’ll also use digital training tools and resources. They may possibly have some on-site training in July. Nine startup companies were selected for the 2020 class. Four are involved in the agricultural-technology sector and five are involved in the dairy-food sector.
Agricultural-technology companies chosen
- Armenta of Ra’anana, Israel, has developed a non-invasive technology for antibiotic-free treatment of bovine mastitis.
- Capro-X of Ithaca, New York, has developed a sustainable solution for whey waste from Greek yogurt production.
- Livestock Water Recycling of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has developed a technology that recycles manure into clean water and segregates manure nutrients for fertilizer application.
- Mi Terro of Los Angeles is a sustainable-fashion brand that uses excess milk to make t-shirts.
Dairy-food product companies chosen
- Chank’s Grab-N-Go of Millville, New Jersey, makes pizza cones, Philly cheesesteak cones and more.
- GoodSport of Chicago, produces a sports drink made from milk, electrolytes and vitamins.
- SuperFrau of Cambridge, Massachusetts, produces electrolyte drinks by upcycling surplus whey.
- Wheyward Spirit of Eugene, Oregon, produces a premium spirit made from whey.
- Yaar Nordic Quark Bar of London, produces chilled dairy snacks made with a mixture of cow’s milk and natural lactic acid.
The startups will showcase their ideas with a Demo Day scheduled for July 30. Visit colab.dfamilk.com for more information.