The National Milk Producers Federation’s coronavirus webpage recently was expanded. The organization has added a farmer handbook to address dairy-production needs. It also is launching a podcast series featuring experts discussing crucial issues faced by dairy farmers.
The handbook was drafted by members of the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program. It addresses topics from preventing coronavirus transmission in the workplace to proper workforce management in a pandemic. The National Milk Producers Federation has continually added content to help the dairy community from farm to consumer as the coronavirus crisis has deepened.
Future podcasts will address animal care, the dairy economy, and dairy’s evolving response to coronavirus. One can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Visit nmpf.org/coronavirus for more information.