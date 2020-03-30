Research on a means of inactivating or removing viruses has assumed even greater import given the spread of COVID-19. A non-thermal plasma reactor developed three years ago at the University of Michigan inactivated and removed 95 percent of porcine-reproductive-and-respiratory-syndrome virus particles. Tested again in 2019 it inactivated or removed 99.9 percent of another test virus.
The research represents a step toward next-generation technologies that can sterilize air supplied to enclosed environments such as pig farms or airline or cruise-ship cabins. The technology may eventually be a replacement for surgical masks. It also could provide complementary protection during the long development cycle required for vaccines.
“The latest research showing comparable performance for two types of viruses demonstrates that, unlike vaccines, the protective effect of non-thermal plasmas isn’t dependent on viral strain,” said Herek Clack, who developed the reactor. He’s an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Michigan.
To gauge the effectiveness of non-thermal plasma researchers pumped virus particles into the air as it flowed into the reactor. Borosilicate glass beads inside the reactor were packed into a cylindrical shape or bed. Viruses flowed with the air through spaces between the beads. That’s where they were inactivated.
“In those void spaces, as the applied voltage increases the plasma is produced until sparks begin to initiate,” Clack said. “By passing through the packed-bed viruses and bacteria in the air stream are attacked by unstable molecular fragments called radicals. Afterward the virus has diminished ability to infect cells.”
Researchers tracked the amount of viral genome present in the air at different stages during movement through the reactor. They were then able to determine how much of the air-sterilizing effect was due to inactivation. With the porcine-reproductive-and-respiratory-syndrome virus 95 percent of sterilization was due to inactivation. With the test virus that number was more than 99 percent.
The approach – combining filtration and inactivation of airborne pathogens – could provide a more efficient way of sterilizing air than filtration or inactivation alone. Traditional surgical masks operate using only filtration for protection. Ultraviolet radiation provides no filtration effect and can’t sterilize as quickly or as thoroughly as non-thermal plasma, according to Clack. Visit sciencedirect.com and search for “inactivation of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus” for more information.