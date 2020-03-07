The Northeast Dairy Management Conference will be postponed due to travel concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held March 11 -12 in Liverpool, New York.
The conference coordinators are exploring options to reschedule the event. They’ll be in contact with sponsors and registrants with further information regarding current sponsorships, registrations and future plans. Contact prodairy.cals.cornell.edu and search for "Northeast Dairy Management Conference" or 607-255-4478 for more information.