The National Milk Producers Federation recently launched a social-media campaign – #dairyneverstops – to underscore the urgency in dairy country for a federal plan to mitigate catastrophic economic damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign acknowledges the difficulties dairy farmers face as producers of a perishable product that’s created around the clock 365 days a year. It also points to the resilience of farmers in the face of overwhelming economic difficulties, said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation.
The support of retail consumers in recent weeks has been incredible, he said. But even the sales surge isn’t enough to offset the near-evaporation of dairy demand from the foodservice sector. As milk continues to be produced with fewer buyers to purchase it, dairy farmers face significant revenue losses. That’s added to a half-decade of low prices that only recently had seen recovery, he said.
Farmers, other segments of the dairy sector, and their community allies are encouraged to use the hashtag to share their stories, engage in discussion, and create greater awareness of the industry's circumstances for policymakers in Washington and across the United States. Visit nmpf.org for more information.