Organizations name CEO

The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently promoted Tim Trotter to a new position – chief executive officer. He had been executive director of the sister organizations since 2015.
The groups advocate for members on governmental policy — Dairy Business Association at the state level in Wisconsin and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative at the federal level — and provide other services. The Dairy Business Association’s members are in Wisconsin. Edge’s members are located throughout the Upper Midwest.
The change will build upon a flexible strategy Trotter has helped the board of directors develop and has guided for the growing organizations, said Amy Penterman, president of Dairy Business Association.
Trotter has held various leadership positions throughout his career. Among those was serving as the national president of the Association for Strategic Planning.
The associations' executive-director position is being reshaped into a managing-director role in charge of the day-to-day business operations. A search is underway for candidates for that position. Visit dairyforward.com and voiceofmilk.com for more information.