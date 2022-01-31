 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organizations name CEO

Organizations name CEO

The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently promoted Tim Trotter to a new position – chief executive officer. He had been executive director of the sister organizations since 2015.

The groups advocate for members on governmental policy — Dairy Business Association at the state level in Wisconsin and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative at the federal level — and provide other services. The Dairy Business Association’s members are in Wisconsin. Edge’s members are located throughout the Upper Midwest.

The change will build upon a flexible strategy Trotter has helped the board of directors develop and has guided for the growing organizations, said Amy Penterman, president of Dairy Business Association.

Trotter has held various leadership positions throughout his career. Among those was serving as the national president of the Association for Strategic Planning.

The associations' executive-director position is being reshaped into a managing-director role in charge of the day-to-day business operations. A search is underway for candidates for that position. Visit dairyforward.com and voiceofmilk.com for more information.

+2 
Tim Trotter

Tim Trotter

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooperative holds election
Agri-View

Cooperative holds election

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently re-elected Brody Stapel as its president. During the annual business meeting at the Dairy Strong confer…

Holstein sire passes
Agri-View

Holstein sire passes

The influence of 7HO10920 Mr Chassity Gold Chip-ET (EX-95), a Holstein bull that has sired national and international champions, is being comm…

Directors re-elected
Agri-View

Directors re-elected

Members of the Dairy Business Association recently re-elected three directors to the organization’s board. The election was held during the Wi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News