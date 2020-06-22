State Farm insurance agents in Wisconsin in partnership with Kwik Trip are providing about 54,000 vouchers for free milk, which can be redeemed at any Wisconsin Kwik Trip location through July 16. The partners are pouring more than $120,000 into the effort to help Wisconsin communities and dairy farmers.
Maggie Oleson, vice-president of State Farm, said Wisconsin agents are proud to help the community in celebration of dairy month. Both State Farm and Kwik Trip have more than 300 storefronts in Wisconsin so vouchers will have an expansive reach, she said. Participating State Farm agents are distributing vouchers in June throughout their local communities and at food pantries. The vouchers can be redeemed for a free gallon of milk at any Wisconsin Kwik Trip location or Kwik Trip affiliate through July 16. Visit www.statefarm.com and kwiktrip.com for more information.