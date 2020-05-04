La Señal Lechera is a new free Spanish version of The Dairy Signal, which is provided by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. The organization is offering translated insights and resources on business, market, finance and animal care and nutrition.
Translated and recorded by students from Viterbo University, content on La Señal Lechera will be available on-demand weekly. No registration fee is necessary. View La Señal Lechera at pdpw.org or contact mail@pdpw.org or 800-947-7379 for more information.