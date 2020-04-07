The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin's board of directors re-elected three board members at the organization’s recent virtual business conference. Andy Buttles, Steve Orth and Katy Schultz were re-elected to serve second three-year terms.
Buttles and his wife, Lyn Buttles, own and manage Stone-Front Farm near Lancaster, Wisconsin. With help from 25 employees they milk 1,250 cows. Andy Buttles serves on the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation board as well as the board of the Grant Regional Health Center.
Orth is co-owner and general manager of his family farm, Orthland Dairy Farm LLC, near Cleveland, Wisconsin. Orth owns the farm with his mother, Maxine Orth, and brother, Joel Orth. With help from 18 employees the family milks 1,100 cows and raises 900 heifers. The family also farms 2,300 acres of land.
Schultz owns with her siblings, Kari Schulz and Nick Schultz, Tri-Fecta Farms Inc. near Fox Lake, Wisconsin. They milk 500 cows, raises all their young stock and manage 2,000 acres of crops. Katy Schultz manages the farm’s daily operations.
Six other individuals serve on the board of the Professional Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
- Jay Heeg, Heeg Brothers Dairy LLC, Colby, Wisconsin
- Dan Scheider, Scheidairy Farms, Freeport, Illinois
- Janet Clark, Vision Aire Farms, LLC, Rosendale, Wisconsin
- Ken Feltz, Feltz Family Farms Inc. and Feltz’s Dairy Store Inc., Stevens Point, Wisconsin
- John Haag, Haag Dairy, LLC, Dane, Wisconsin
- Corey Hodorff, Second-Look Holsteins, LLC, Eden, Wisconsin
The board meets throughout the year to plan activities and establish other ways to achieve the organization’s mission of building a better dairy industry. Visit pdpw.org for more information.