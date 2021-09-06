Pilot plant offers training opportunities

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls recently renovated its 30-year-old dairy plant to provide enhanced teaching and training opportunities for students. Randy Romanski, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, recently toured the remodeled Dairy Pilot Plant. Joining him on the tour was Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
“I’m excited at the prospect the renovated facility has to develop new talent for our dairy and food-processor industries,” Romanski said. “Now more than ever we need an educated workforce to help lead innovation for all points of our dairy industry.”
There are more than 3,700 food and beverage companies in Wisconsin supporting more than 106,000 jobs. Out of the 11 largest food companies in the world, seven are located in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The pilot plant will enable entrepreneurs to develop and test new products that could increase demand for Wisconsin’s milk, Hughes said. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded the UW-River Falls a $250,000 Targeted Industry Projects grant. The funding was used for fabricating the pilot plant’s high-temperature short-time pasteurization system.
UW-River Falls delivers an experiential-learning opportunity for undergraduate students to work in a dairy plant-production environment and participate in new product development.
“Our students need facilities that offer modern high-quality, hands-on experiences, better equipping them to become tomorrow’s leaders in Wisconsin’s signature industry,” said Maria Gallo, chancellor at UW-River Falls. Visit uwrf.edu and search for "dairy pilot plant renovation" for more information.