The microbiome is comprised of microbes in a particular environment such as a calf’s gut. The gut microbiome is home to a melting pot of microscopic organisms such as bacteria, fungi and viruses.
Both good and bad bacteria can be found in the gut and are a natural part of a balanced microbiome. But when bad bacteria outnumber good bacteria calf-health issues can arise, according to Tom Earleywine, director of nutritional services at Purina Mills.
Seventy percent of a calf’s immune system occurs at the gut level. A balanced gut-microbiome digests nutrients, produces vitamins and supports immune response to help address calf scours and other issues.
Changes in diet, housing, weather or weaning can upset the balance of a calf’s gut environment. Such stressors can diminish the immune system's ability to defend the body as it normally would.
Sometimes a calf needs help rebalancing its gut. Enter probiotics. They’re a key building block to developing and supporting a balanced calf-gut microbiome. Probiotics for calves support good bacteria and overcome bad bacteria to help build a strong immune system, Earleywine said.
Feeding a milk replacer with probiotics included in powder can help keep the gut in balance year-round and protect against stressors. Probiotic supplements added to pasteurized whole milk or milk replacer are another option to give calves a boost.