Member-stockholders of CentralStar Cooperative recently elected several dairy and beef producers to the board of directors.
- Paul Trierweiler of Westphalia, Michigan
- Steve Abel of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
- Lyle Ott of Hilbert, Wisconsin
- Dan Mielke of Colby, Wisconsin
- Dorothy Harms of Reedsburg, Wisconsin
- Larry Voigts of Platteville, Wisconsin
- Rick Adams of Elkhorn, Wisconsin
- Roger Weiland of Columbus, Wisconsin
- Lee Jensen of Elk Mound, Wisconsin
- Andy Wolf of Oconto Falls, Wisconsin
- Mark Ziel of Port Austin, Michigan
- Jeff Horning of Manchester, Michigan
- Ken Carnahan of Butler, Indiana
Steve Maier of Jim Falls, Wisconsin, holds an appointed position with the cooperative. Five of the producers were elected to serve as the cooperative’s officers.
- Paul Trierweiler of TDI Farms LLC was elected president. In addition to serving six years on the NorthStar Cooperative board of directors, he currently serves on the Union Bank board. He also had served two years on Michigan State University’s dairy-advisory committee.
- Steve Abel of Abel Dairy Farms LLC was elected vice-president. He served 16 years on the East Central-Select Sires board, seven years as president. He also has served on several county committees such as the Fond du Lac County board of supervisors and the University of Wisconsin-Extension education, agriculture and recreation committees.
- Lyle Ott of River Bridge Holsteins LLC was elected second vice-president. He served on the NorthStar board for 30 years. Currently he serves on the Select Sires board. He is a member of the Calumet County farmland-preservation board and the Calumet County parks committee.
- Dan Mielke of Huson Farms LLC was elected treasurer. He served on the NorthStar board for 24 years. He currently serves on the Select Sires board.
- Dorothy Harms of Valley Springs Farm was elected secretary. She has been a member of the East Central board for 17 years, and has served as both vice-president and secretary-treasurer. She is currently president of the Select Sires board.
CentralStar Cooperative Inc was established in May 2019 as a result of the merger between NorthStar Cooperative Inc. and East Central-Select Sires. CentralStar’s product and service offerings include Accelerated Genetics, GenerVations and Select Sires genetics. The cooperative provides artificial-insemination services and genetic-, reproduction- and dairy-records consultation. It also provides testing services and herd-management products. Visit mycentralstar.com for more information.