Dairy farmers who are mitigating the use of antibiotics and striving to optimize animal welfare recently were celebrated by Boehringer Ingelheim. The company also named three winners of its 2020 Producers for Progress program. The producers show continued commitment to animal welfare and judicious use of antibiotics.
- Grand prize – Paul Lippert, Grass Ridge Farm LLC, Pittsville, Wisconsin
- First place – Daren Rubingh, Rubingh’s Dairyland, Ellsworth, Michigan
- Second place – Hans Breitenmoser, Breitenmoser Family Farms, Merrill, Wisconsin
“As dairy farmers we need to look for ways to use fewer resources, produce more milk and ensure consumers are purchasing safe, socially-conscious dairy products,” said grand-prize recipient Paul Lippert.
As herdsman and human-resource manager at his family-owned dairy farm, he continually looks for ways to enhance animal welfare. He said employees perform their best when they understand how and why they’re completing each task.
“Having interns the past four years has pressed us to evaluate and improve our dairy’s procedures,” Lippert said. “One of the projects included setting up on-farm culturing of mastitis cases to improve treatment efficacy.”
First-place prize recipient Daren Rubingh said he takes a six-step approach to mastitis management. That involves several disease-prevention measures and using antibiotics only when needed.
“I personally milk every day so I can keep a close eye on the equipment, the cows and their teat-end health,” he said. “If my cattle aren’t clean, comfortable and well-cared for, then I’m not satisfied.”
Hans Breitenmoser, second-place prize recipient, said, “We're nothing without our dairy cattle and our consumers. We owe it to our consumers to make sure we do our due diligence. Our main priority must be the animals we’re responsible for. We do well by both the animals and the consumers when we use antibiotics judiciously.”
