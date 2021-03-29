Professional Dairy Producers elects directors

Members of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin recently elected two new board members. Paul Lippert of Pittsville, Wisconsin, and Brady Weiland of Columbus, Wisconsin, will serve as the new directors. They each will serve three-year terms. The organization also re-elected director Janet Clark of Rosendale, Wisconsin, to a second term on the board.
Clark is an owner of Vision Aire Farms LLC. She farms with her husband, Travis Clark, her parents, Roger and Sandy Grade, and her brother and sister-in-law, David and Torrie Grade. They milk 140 Holsteins and farm 1,200 acres of owned and rented land. Janet Clark is responsible for the dairy farm’s financial management. She earned a bachelor's degree in agri-business management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She also serves on the board of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Lippert owns Grass Ridge Farm LLC with his father, Matt Lippert, and brother Carl Lippert. The dairy is home to 600 registered Holsteins and Jerseys as well as 500 head of young stock. Paul Lippert is responsible for herd health, employee management, agronomy and financial analysis. He earned a degree in dairy science from UW-River Falls and also completed the Farm and Industry Short Course at UW-Madison.
Weiland owns and operates Weiland Dairy LLC with his parents, brothers and seven employees. He oversees the 600-cow dairy with a focus on management practice and genetics. After graduating from Madison Area Technical College with a certificate in diesel technology, he furthered his education at the UW-Madison Farm and Industry Short Course.
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s board meets throughout the year to plan the organization’s educational programs and establish other ways to achieve the organization's mission of building a better dairy industry. Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.