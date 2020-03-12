Technology advancements and economic necessity have changed breeding practices on dairies. The combination has created calves that are fully functional in the beef industry. The development can be a win-win situation once beef and dairy producers bridge the economic, business and cultural gaps between the two industries, according to Rabobank’s “Dairy Calves Get a Beef Makeover.” Visit research.rabobank.com/far and search for "beef makeover" for more information.
