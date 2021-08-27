 Skip to main content
Ranked sire passes

Ranked sire passes

Select Sires recently bid goodbye to genetic giant 7HO12165 Bacon-Hill Montross-ET (EX-92-GM). Montross consistently sired productive, profitable daughters. Dairy herds benefited from his elite genetic profile, Select Sires stated.

The bull was bred by Bacon-Hill Holsteins LLC in Schuylerville, New York. He first topped Holstein Association USA’s Total Performance Index listing in December 2016. He would continue to have a top-10 rank for more than four sire summaries.

Select Sires thanked the Peck family at Welcome-Stock Farm and their partners, Bacon-Hill Holsteins, Tom Kugler and Jim Copper, for breeding Montross. Select Sires is a global artificial-insemination cooperative. It’s comprised of six farmer-owned and controlled local organizations in the United States. Visit selectsires.com for more information.

