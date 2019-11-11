The Real Marketing Edible Artificials Truthfully – MEAT – Act recently was introduced to address labeling practices in alternative-protein products. The legislation was introduced by U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-1-Kansas, and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-22-New York. The legislation “codifies the definition of beef for labeling purposes, reinforces existing misbranding provisions to eliminate consumer confusion, and enhances enforcement measures available to the U.S. Department Agriculture if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fails to take appropriate action.”
Visit marshall.house.gov and brindisi.house.gov for more information.