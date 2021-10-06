 Skip to main content
Red and White Holsteins junior-show winners named

2021 World Dairy Expo Junior Show supreme and reserve supreme winners

The 2021 World Dairy Expo Junior Show is well represented by Red and White Holsteins. “Scenic-Edge Jordan-Red,” center, is named supreme champion of the junior show. “Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-ET” is named supreme champion heifer of the junior show.

Red and White Holsteins stood victorious at the 2021 World Dairy Expo Junior Show in Madison, Wisconsin. “Scenic-Edge Jordan-Red” was named supreme champion of the junior show. She was exhibited by Jacey Ross and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin.

“Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-ET” was named supreme champion heifer of the junior show. She also was champion of the International Junior ­­­­­Red and White Show. Guinness, the first-place winter heifer calf, was exhibited by Kenlee Philips of Lingleville, Texas.

“Homeridge T Annette” was named reserve supreme champion of the junior show. Annette also was grand champion of the International Junior Jersey Show. She is owned by K&D Nickels, T Freson, M Sell and S Stanford of Watertown, Wisconsin.

“Pit-Crew Formula Tawny” was the reserve supreme champion heifer. She also was named champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show. Tawny is leased and exhibited by Abby Foss and owned by Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

