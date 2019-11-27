McDonald’s USA has developed a reduced-sugar low-fat chocolate milk that will be unveiled nationwide in January. The new formulation has 25 percent less sugar than the restaurant chain’s previous chocolate milk; it's no longer a fat-free product.
Dairy Management Inc. provided on-site support from food scientists to work with McDonald’s to create the final product. Marilyn Hershey, a Pennsylvania dairy producer who serves as chairperson for Dairy Management Inc., said the development is an example of a company listening and responding to customer demand. The development also will benefit dairy farmers because an improved milk product will be available to millions of customers. That could lead to similar changes at other restaurants, she said. Visit www.dairy.org for more information.