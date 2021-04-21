Regenerative-grasslands partnership formed

The National Audubon Society recently formed a regenerative-grasslands partnership with Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats. The partnership is expected to impact 1 million acres of certified-organic grasslands in the United States. The partnership will create individual habitat-management plans with ranchers in the Panorama Organic network.
“With 95 percent of grassland birds living on cattle ranches in the United States and the bird population in steep decline, the connection between cows, birds and land conservation is a priority,” said Kay Cornelius, general manager of Panorama Organic.
Panorama Organic will further the commitment by doubling the rancher network, with a goal of 2 million acres to be certified by 2030, she said.
Marshall Johnson, vice president of conservation ranching for Audubon, said, “When birds go silent, that’s an indication we're losing soil health and wildlife habitat. We recognized early on that partnership between Audubon and ranchers was mission critical to saving them.”
The Audubon Conservation Ranching Initiative will enable consumers to support programs that restore bird populations via conservation practices by selectively purchasing beef nationwide from Audubon-certified farms and ranches. That includes Panorama Organic and other participating brands.
In addition to the Organic and Global Animal Partnership Step 4 animal-welfare standards by which Panorama ranchers operate, each ranch will follow Audubon’s environmental certification. The certification program is audited by a third party.
Audubon’s plan features protocols to enhance soil quality, increase species diversity in terms of plant life that benefits pollinators, and preserve and enhance habitat for grassland birds and other wildlife.
Panorama Organic’s 34 independent family ranchers span eight states and about 1 million acres of U.S. Department of Agriculture certified-organic grasslands in California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado and Wisconsin.
