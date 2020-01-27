Gevo Inc. recently contracted with three dairies to provide manure as a feedstock for fuel production. The Englewood, Colorado-based renewable-fuel company will convert the manure into pipeline-quality biogas called “renewable natural gas.” Together the three dairies expect to generate 350,000 million British thermal units of biogas per year. The biogas will be sold to off-takers or to Gevo’s affiliate Agri-Energy LLC. Agri-Energy produces advanced biofuel in Luverne, Minnesota.
The biogas contracts plus wind power are expected to help Agri-Energy reduce its carbon-intensity score as well as to increase value, according to Gevo.
The three dairy farms represent what is envisioned as Phase 1 of a biogas cluster consisting of eight to 10 farms once the system is fully built, said Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo. The company plans to demonstrate how waste can be changed from being a pollution problem to a renewable-energy solution in the liquid fuels market, he said. Visit gevo.com for more information.