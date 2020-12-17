Renewable natural-gas projects underway

Construction of new anaerobic digesters recently began on two dairy farms in Florida. The farms are owned by Larson Dairy Inc. and JM Larson Inc.
Upon completion the digesters are expected to generate about 171,000 million British Thermal Units – Btu – of renewable natural gas each year. The gas will be delivered to the TECO People Gas pipeline system. The Sobek RNG project is part of a joint venture of Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC and Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
When fully operational the project is expected to offset 57,400 metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions annually and generate 469 million Btu of renewable gas per day.
Woody Larson, participating farmer, said, “Cows are the ultimate recyclers, creating wholesome milk from byproducts of the citrus, ethanol, brewing and textile industries. This technology now also allows us to convert manure to energy and improve the environment.”
Anaerobic-digestion systems can prevent significant quantities of methane from being released into the atmosphere. Research shows that when climate benefits are considered renewable natural gas from dairy manure can reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 400 percent when used to replace traditional vehicle fuels through a net carbon-negative process, according to Brightmark.
The projects will reduce the net greenhouse-gas emissions from manure processed at the facility at a rate of 55,000 metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent per year, according to the company. After the methane is extracted from the processed manure, remaining soil nutrients will be used as fertilizer and water for forage crops. Visit brightmark.com and chevron.com for more information.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.