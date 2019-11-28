A majority of restaurant chains receive failing grades for the routine use of medically important antibiotics in beef, according to a report published by the Natural Resources Defense Council and several other organizations.
The “Chain Reaction V” report rates 25 major restaurant chains in the United States for antibiotic use in their meat. Chipotle and Panera received "A" grades for their responsible use of antibiotics. But Burger King, Sonic, Applebee’s, Arby’s, Chili’s and Buffalo Wild Wings as well as others received failing grades. McDonald’s and Taco Bell improved to “C” and “D” grades as a result of new commitments to responsible antibiotic use in the beef they use. The companies were scored on policy, implementation and transparency concerning antibiotic use across their meat-supply chains. Visit nrdc.org and search for "chain reaction" for more information.