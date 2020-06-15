The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recently stated that it's modifying the sales period over weekends for Dairy Revenue Protection because of recent milk-price volatility. Starting June 5 the sales period will begin no later than 4:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time when coverage prices and rates are published. The period will end at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time of the following business day or 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Sunday, whichever is earlier.
The next sales period will begin no later than 4:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time on the following business day. The change only impacts when milk producers can purchase Dairy Revenue Protection quarterly endorsements, not the timing of indemnity payments. The modification also will be incorporated into the Dairy Revenue Protection policy for the 2022 crop year, according to the USDA.
The Dairy Revenue Protection is designed to insure for unexpected declines in the quarterly revenue from milk sales compared with a guaranteed coverage level. The expected revenue is based on futures prices for milk and dairy commodities and the amount of covered milk production elected by the dairy producer. The covered milk production is indexed to the state or region where the dairy producer is located.
Dairy producers to date have purchased $11.9 billion of 2020 Dairy Revenue Protection coverage, with premiums totaling about $146 billion. Total current Dairy Revenue Protection purchases represent more than 25 percent of the milk likely to be produced in the United States in 2020. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.