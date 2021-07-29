Rumler scholarship awarded

Trent Dado of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, recently was awarded the 2021 Robert H. Rumler MBA Scholarship. Dado is a self-employed member of GPS Dairy Consulting and works as an independent nutrition and management consultant for dairy farms in the upper Midwest. He is currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Dado has a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from the University of Minnesota. He serves on the Dairy Business Association’s Dairy Strong sustainability alliance committee and is a member of the Whole Cottonseed Advisory Council. He also stays involved on his family’s farm, Four Hands Holsteins.
The $3,000 scholarship was established in 1984 by Holstein Association USA Inc. to encourage deserving and qualified individuals with a bachelor’s degree in dairy production to obtain a Master of Business Administration degree.
The scholarship honors former Robert H. Rumler, who led Holstein Association USA as executive secretary for 25 years. Visit holsteinusa.com and click on "awards" for more information.