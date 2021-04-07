Rural Opportunities Foundation awards scholarships

Five students who were accepted into the 2021 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Cornerstone Dairy Academy were awarded scholarships from the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation. The scholarships recipients were recognized during the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin's annual business conference held March 16-17 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
The Cornerstone Dairy Academy is a leadership-development program designed to build the skills of dairy farmers and industry professionals. The academy focuses on communication, emotional intelligence, professional etiquette, understanding generational differences, integrity and ethical decision-making, being a visionary thinker and servant leadership.
This was the first year the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation provided scholarships to Cornerstone Dairy Academy scholars, said Joan Behr, president of the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation.
“The foundation invests in rural Wisconsin values and people, and we believe that Cornerstone Dairy Academy is a great fit,” she said.
