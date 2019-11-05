Saputo Cheese USA Inc. recently earned super-gold and silver honors at the 2019 World Cheese Awards.
- Super Gold for Montechevre Kiss My Ash Round
- Silver for Montechevre Kiss My Ash
- Silver for Salemville Reserve Blue Cheese
- Silver for Stella Black Pepper Fontinella
The company received its third-consecutive super-gold award for its Montchevre Kiss My Ash, a vegetable-ash-covered goat cheese with a marble-textured rind and smooth ivory body. The World Cheese Awards event was held Oct. 18-19 in Bergamo, Italy. Visit saputo.com for more information.