Kaylee Mess recently earned the Fond du Lac County Dairy Youth Program’s Senior Outstanding Dairy Youth Exhibitor award. The award recognizes senior dairy youth in grades 12 or 13 who have shown exceptional involvement in the dairy project. The annual award is based on the youth’s activities, leadership, teaching responsibilities, and awards and accomplishments.
Mess, 17, is the daughter of Austin and Deb Mess of Rosendale, Wisconsin. Kaylee Mess takes an active role on her family’s 110-cow dairy farm, where she manages pre-weaned calves and assists with milking and record keeping. A recent graduate of Laconia High School, she’s been involved in the dairy project for 10 years. She’s serving as president of the Laconia FFA and earned in 2020 a State FFA degree. She also serves as vice-president of both the Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein Association and the Fond du Lac County Youth Dairy Committee. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study agricultural education.
CP Feeds has been a continuous sponsor of the county award since its inception in 2015. The Fond du Lac County Dairy Project provides opportunities for youth to learn about the industry through dairy judging, dairy quiz bowl, a dairy-management project, and teaching and mentor younger dairy-project members. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/fdldairyyouth for more information.