Sexed-semen sales double

Sales of sexed dairy semen in the United Kingdom have doubled in the past two years, according to a recent Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board survey of breeding companies. In the 12 months leading to March 2021 sales of sexed semen represented 63.5 percent of all dairy semen sales. That’s an increase from 31.9 percent in 2019. The increase reflects sharp growth since 2017 when sales were just 17.9 percent, the United Kingdom board reported.
Improvements in reliability and cost reduction have given farmers more confidence to use sexed semen in recent years. More cows are being served for beef to produce more saleable animals since fewer cows are needed as replacements, said Marco Winters, head of animal genetics at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development board.
The survey also showed a large proportion of beef-semen sales to the dairy herd of – which comprised 45.3 percent of total semen sales of – compared with 33.3 percent in 2017.
The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board and the National Farmers Union in the United Kingdom aim to eliminate calf euthanasia by 2023 and increase the number of male calves entering the beef-supply chain. Visit ahdb.org.uk/GB-calf-strategy for more information.