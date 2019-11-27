Elite SimAngus bulls with specific production attributes are featured on the newly released “HOLSim” list. The bulls are ranked as mating solutions for dairy producers who breed some of their animals to beef cattle. The American Simmental Association and Holstein Association USA published the list.
The associations also are providing an expanded list of HOLSim sires whose offspring qualify for the HOLSim American Beef Program. Those bulls were featured on the original HOLSim Index List published in April, and on the November HOLSim bulls.
The associations have several objectives for the program.
- provide additional revenue to dairy producers through production of value-added terminal calves
- offer new marketing avenues for progressive beef-seed-stock operations
- offer consistent supply of good-quality calves better situated to capture market premiums
- deliver mating solutions for dairy farmers who breed some of their animals to beef
Producers with bulls in the program are required to include the HOLSim logo in all marketing and promotional materials. The bulls must be homozygous black, homozygous polled, have a minimum birth weight accuracy of .4 and meet a minimum threshold in the HOLSim Index. The index uses the International Genetic Solutions Feeder Profit Calculator as the foundation for the effort. The results from the feeder-cattle calculator are adjusted for economic traits relevant to Holstein cattle – calving ease, muscle conformation, grading ability and sensitivity to carcass length.
To be eligible animals must have a Holstein dam identified through Holstein Association USA and be sired by SimAngus bulls from the qualified-bull lists. Visit simmental.org or holsteinusa.com or contact djohnson@holstein.com or 802-451-4048 for more information.