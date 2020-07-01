Ocean-View Sterling Silver recently was named 2019 Star of the Breed by Holstein Association USA. Silver was bred and is owned by Daryl and Pam Nunes of Ocean View Genetics in Deerfield, Wisconsin.
The Star of the Breed recognition is presented annually to a Registered Holstein cow that exemplifies outstanding milk production and exceptional conformation. To be eligible for the award, the cow must place in the top five in her class at a national show, be in a herd enrolled in the Holstein association’s TriStar program, and have an official classification score. The combined mature-equivalent fat and protein and age-adjusted classification score of qualified cows are calculated to determine Star of the Breed.
Silver is classified Excellent-94 2E. She completed her most recent 365-day lactation, calving in at five years and seven months of age with 58,330 pounds of milk, 2,419 pounds of fat and 1,640 pounds of protein.
Sired by Regancrest S Braxton-ET, Silver’s ancestry can be traced to one of Ocean View’s foundation cows – Ideograph Burkgov Steps. She completes 13 generations of Excellent and Very-Good dams, with her nearest three dams being Ocean-View Zenith Sassy EX-90, Ocean-View Starlet Sassy EX-93 3E, and Ocean-View Benefit Sassy EX-91 2E.
Silver represents and pays tribute to the breeding philosophy that Daryl’s father, Marvin Nunes, started at Ocean View, according to Daryl and Pam Nunes. Marvin Nunes sought dairy cows that work hard and possess outstanding individuality with a depth of pedigree, they said. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.