The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is offering $1,000 scholarships to third- and fourth-year college students pursuing a dairy-related or food-science degree at one of Wisconsin’s four-year universities. Second-year students in two-year programs also are encouraged to apply for the scholarships.
Scholarships will be awarded during the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Applicants will be evaluated on involvement and leadership in dairy-related activities, scholastic achievement and career objectives. Finalists will be interviewed in April. Recipients will be recognized at the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair.
The application deadline is March 20. Visit wistatefair.com/competitions/dairy-promo-board or contact katzman@idcnet.com for more information.