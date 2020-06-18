Wisconsin Summer Championship Show

The Wisconsin Summer Championship Show is being rescheduled to a date and location in late August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show originally was scheduled for July.

As a three-breed show the options are those with the capacity to accommodate 400 head to 500 head of cattle based on exhibition history. Several grounds are being contacted.

  • Fond du Lac County
  • Manitowoc County
  • Jefferson County
  • Marshfield Fairgrounds
  • Washington County
  • Grant County
  • LaCrosse County
  • Monroe County
  • Winnebago County

The executive show committee will make a decision by July 1 regarding show dates and location. Holding a three-breed show at a location other than the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, will require assistance from volunteers. Individuals wishing to volunteer should contact marab@wisholsteins.com for more information.