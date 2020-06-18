The Wisconsin Summer Championship Show is being rescheduled to a date and location in late August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show originally was scheduled for July.
As a three-breed show the options are those with the capacity to accommodate 400 head to 500 head of cattle based on exhibition history. Several grounds are being contacted.
- Fond du Lac County
- Manitowoc County
- Jefferson County
- Marshfield Fairgrounds
- Washington County
- Grant County
- LaCrosse County
- Monroe County
- Winnebago County
The executive show committee will make a decision by July 1 regarding show dates and location. Holding a three-breed show at a location other than the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, will require assistance from volunteers. Individuals wishing to volunteer should contact marab@wisholsteins.com for more information.