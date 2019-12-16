Clay fed as a supplement changes the way cows degrade feedstuffs, according to Phil Cardoso, an associate professor in the animal-science department at the University of Illinois.
Cardoso and his team tested degradability of dried alfalfa hay, grass hay, wet brewer’s grains, ground corn, corn silage and soybean meal – along with no added clay and 1 percent or 2 percent dietary dry matter. They placed the feedstuffs in mesh bags and inserted them into the rumen through a cannula or fistula -- a surgically installed portal that allows rumen contents to be sampled for research. The bags were removed at multiple time-intervals – two hours to four days. The researchers then analyzed the bags.
The researchers observed differences in how the feedstuffs degraded in time. When clay was added to grass hay at 2 percent of dietary dry matter, the digestibility and usage of fat in the material were maximized. The researchers didn’t see a decline in degradability of other feedstuffs. To maximize benefits of clay, Cardoso recommends adding it at 1 percent to 2 percent of dietary dry matter.
Cardoso’s previous research showed multiple types of clay are effective in managing aflatoxin, a toxin produced by fungal contaminants in feed. When bound by clay, it’s excreted from the cow’s body rather than being absorbed in the bloodstream. A 2018 study by Cardoso’s team showed aluminosilicate-clay improved immune function and reduced liver inflammation during an aflatoxin challenge.
When aflatoxin risk is elevated dairy producers can use clay without worrying about it binding other minerals or hindering forage digestibility. The researchers showed digestibility could increase. Because clay attracts and binds positively charged ions, it can make the rumen less acidic. That’s important given the popularity of increasing grain concentrates in total-mixed rations, which can lead to subacute ruminal acidosis. A 2016 study by Cardoso’s group showed that cows challenged with excess wheat in a total-mixed ration produced more and better-quality milk and had greater rumen pH when fed bentonite clay at 2 percent of dietary dry matter.
“Improvements of in situ degradability of grass hay, wet brewer’s grains and soybean meal with addition of clay in the diet of Holstein cows” recently was published in “Animal Feed Science and Technology.” Visit sciencedirect.com and search for "improvement of in situ degradability" for more information.