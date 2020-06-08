Several trade groups, hunger-relief organizations and Molly Jahn, former Dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are collaborating to create new outlets for Wisconsin dairy products in food bank and pantry networks. The groups are connecting via FoodSourceUSA, an online exchange.
FoodSourceUSA is powered by ReposiTrak, a technology platform developed for stock replenishment, compliance, sourcing, food safety and risk management in the grocery industry. The exchange is available to approved food producers and distributors, food banks, pantries and other distributors to provide and source products displaced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the COVID-19 crisis hit the federal government provided funding to address supply-chain dislocations. That resulted in the re-purposing of the technology to support connections between distressed producers and Americans in need of food assistance. With that funding the online solution is free for both buyers and sellers nationwide, said Molly Jahn, former Dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW-Madison.
The first transaction on the platform occurred May 6 between Emmi Roth USA and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, which moved 14,000 pounds of Wisconsin cheese to families facing hunger. Since then additional sales of produce and meat products have been sold through FoodSourceUSA.
The marketplace allows both buyer and seller transparency for each transaction, automatically keeping an auditable record of each transaction that remains available to all interested parties, according to Jahn.
The FoodSourceUSA solution helps to feed families as well as save jobs, farms and Wisconsin’s small towns, she said.
Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said her organization looks forward to new relationships with agricultural suppliers that the platform will help open.
Qualified suppliers with food-bank ready surplus produce, protein and dairy and organizations involved in delivering food assistance with COVID-19 Relief funds can request registration on the FoodSourceUSA website. Visit www.foodsourceusa.com for more information.