Swiss Gruyere wins World Champion Cheese title

A Gruyere from Switzerland recently was named the 2022 World Champion Cheese. It’s the second consecutive time the cheese has won the contest. Called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, the Gruyere is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland for Gourmino AG.
The cheese scored 98.423 out of 100. It bested 2,978 entries in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. The cheese also earned the World Champion title in 2020 and 2008.
Appenzeller Mild-Würzig was the first runner-up in the contest, with a score of 98.331. The Appenzeller cheese is made by Käserei Niederbüren AG of Niederbüren, Switzerland.
Erzherzog Johann, a mature washed rind/smear ripened hard cheese, earned the second runner-up position with a score of 98.254. It’s made by Obersteirische Molkerei eGen of Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria.
“Cheesemakers worldwide have always been deeply committed to excellence in their craft,” said John Umhoefer, executive director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the biennial competition in Madison, Wisconsin. “That commitment is abundantly clear in the work of this year’s winners. We congratulate them all on this outstanding achievement.”
Twenty-nine nations were represented in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. The United States led the pack with 94 best-in-class finishes. Cheesemakers from Switzerland won 10 gold medals, while the Netherlands finished with seven.
Among the 33 U.S. states represented in the contest, Wisconsin cheesemakers earned 45 best-in-class titles. Next in line was New York with 12 first-place finishes, followed by Idaho with 11 gold medal winners.
The World Championship Cheese Contest is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt and whey competition in the world. A team of 53 internationally renowned judges evaluated all entries during the three-day event. Visit WorldChampionCheese.org for more information.