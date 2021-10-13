Thomson award presented

The A.C. “Whitie” Thomson Memorial Award recently was presented to Ysabel Jacobs of Ferme Jacobs, Cap-Santé, Québec, Canada. The award was presented to Jacobs during World Dairy Expo 2021. She received the recognition for showing exemplary leadership and sportsmanship that Whitie Thomson was known for in the show ring.
Jacobs has a degree in marketing and farms with her family. They have 1,200 head of cattle and farm 2,000 acres. The family has sold cattle and embryos around the world. Ysabel Jacobs manages the farm’s marketing efforts.
Jacobs and her family have been awarded two premier exhibitor banners and nine premier breeder banners, including the premier breeder banner for the 2021 International Holstein Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.