A three-dimensional system to monitor cows for bodily changes and rumen movements recently was developed by a researcher at Wageningen University and Research. Data generated by sensor technologies can help farmers identify development of metabolic abnormalities more quickly and take proactive steps before a problem with the livestock materializes as a disease, said Xiangyu Song, a doctoral student at Wageningen University and Research.
The system monitors movements of the reticulum, body size and body-condition score. It also records deviations. Physical characteristics can provide information for monitoring a herd’s daily health and nutritional management.
Song tested the 3D system on a commercial dairy farm, monitoring individual cows for more than two months.
“We discovered animal condition responded quickly to a change from silage to fresh grass,” he said. “The system recorded changes in rumen movements. Changes in body-condition score also confirmed the change of diet, but followed many days later.”
