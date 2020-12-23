 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 20 Dairy Processors report released

Top 20 Dairy Processors report released

IFCN logo

The International Farm Comparison Network – known as IFCN – recently published its “Top 20 Milk Processors List.” The top 20 milk processors represent 25 percent of the milk produced globally by collecting 211 billion liters of milk. Their milk intake increased annually by about 2.4 percent from 2014 to 2019.

Ten of the top 20 dairy processors are based in Europe. Six are located in North America while three are based in Asia and one in Oceania. The top three dairy companies by milk intake are listed.

  1. Dairy Farmers of America
  2. Fonterra
  3. Lactalis

The report shows that Lactalis ranked first in annual turnover followed by Nestlé and Danone, respectively.

The top 20 dairy processors serve the dairy needs of more than 1 billion people. They also contribute more than $100 billion annually to society. Half of the companies have declared they’ll become carbon neutral by 2050, according to the report.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization-margin for all of the processors averaged 8 percent from 2014 to 2019. But the margin range between companies is between 1 percent and 20 percent. Visit https://ifcndairy.org/dairy-processor-report or contact Veit.becker@ifcndairy.org for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News