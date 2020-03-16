Wisconsin’s State Building Commission recently approved final funding plans for Babcock Hall’s Center for Dairy Research addition and dairy-plant renovation. The commission also approved final funding plans for the new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery Building. Both facilities are located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
“It has been a difficult period for Wisconsin agriculture, and we appreciate members of the commission recognizing that these two buildings will house crucial research and development activities that will help grow two important sectors of the state’s agriculture,” said Kate VandenBosch, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW-Madison.
Both projects were approved by the UW-Board of Regents in early February. With the final approvals complete, construction can continue. Substantial completion of the Meat Science building is scheduled for August. Substantial completion for the Babcock Hall project is scheduled for January 2022. Visit doa.wi.gov and cdr.wisc.edu/building and meatsciences.cals.wisc.edu for more information.