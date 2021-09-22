Vaccine management crucial

Properly handling bottles containing livestock vaccines is crucial so that they remain effective for animals. Keeping vaccine bottles between 35 degrees and 45 degrees Fahrenheit and away from ultra-violet light is critical.
“Ultra-violet light will have a detrimental effect on live virus that’s in mixed vaccine,” said Gregg Hanzlicek, director of production-animal field investigations at Kansas State University.
Many automatic syringes used for administering livestock vaccinations will have the syringe barrel covered to reduce a vaccine’s exposure to ultra-violet rays. It’s still best to keep syringes completely away from light, Hanzlicek said. He shared other tips.
Store vaccine bottles out of the sun because exposure can kill a modified live virus.
Store vaccines at an appropriate temperature, which is important if it’s a modified live vaccine. Maintain vaccines at 35 degrees to 45 degrees Fahrenheit during shipping, storage, after mixing and preparing to inject. A virus will be killed once it’s exposed to temperatures greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
Researchers recently studied 300 producers, retailers and veterinary clinics. They studied how temperature logs were placed in refrigerators where vaccines were stored. Seventy-six percent of the 300 refrigerators studied weren’t maintained between 35 degrees and 45 degrees Fahrenheit, Hanzlicek said.
People handling vaccines should use a temperature logger to ensure that vaccines are maintained in the proper temperature range. That includes guarding against the vaccine becoming too cold. Freezing will have a negative effect on vaccines, he said.